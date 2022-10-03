Woodbridge man faces DUI, concealed weapons charges after pursuit, struggle

Williams [Stafford sheriff’s office] [Stafford sheriff’s office] [Stafford sheriff’s office]

Authorities in Stafford County wrested a man suspected of drunken driving to the ground while he was armed, they said.

On Saturday, October 1, at 7:06 p.m., Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the travel lane on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive near Peet’s Coffee. The driver swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder, said Stafford County authorities.

Sgt. Haney activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop as the vehicle approached Little Forest Church Road. The suspect continued along U.S. 1 and briefly stopped at Kings Crest Drive.

The suspect turned into development and waved his arm out of the window. Instead of stopping, the suspect drove past a senior living center, two apartment complex parking lots, and numerous open parking spaces, police said.

Sgt. Haney used his public address system to tell the suspect to stop and activate the siren, but the suspect continued onto Wind Ridge Drive, where the driver stopped.

The driver refused to follow basic commands to show his hands and reached into the center console, police said. A struggle ensued when Sgt. Now assisted by Deputy J.K. Griffith, Haney tried to arrest the driver.

The suspect reached toward his midsection, and Sgt. Haney saw the grip of a handgun tucked in the suspect’s waistband.

The deputy removed the suspect’s handgun as the struggle continued. Deputy R.T. Philippsen and Deputy J.D. Hurt also arrived to assist, and the suspect was handcuffed.

Robert Williams, 41, of Woodbridge, is charged with DUI, obstruction of justice, eluding, refusal, carrying a concealed weapon, and the traffic lane violation.

Police held Williams without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Police seized the Smith and Wesson as evidence.