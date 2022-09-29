Pennys Used Auto Parts on Minnieville Road a total loss

Prince William County Fire crews were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in for a fire at Penny’s Used Auto Parts.

Crews arrived to find the main business office fully involved in flames and smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The building is reported to be a total loss. The Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene, continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The building sits four miles from a 122-year-old abandoned home that burned on Tuesday, September 27, at 2012 Horner Road.