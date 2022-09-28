122-year-old home burns in Woodbridge

A 122-year-old home burned last night in Woodbridge.

Fire crews were called to 2012 Horner Road for a house fire at a single-family home. The blaze caused extensive damage and is not safe to occupy.

No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-792-6360.

The home had been abandoned for years. It was built in 1900 according to Prince William County property records. We photographed the house in 2018 for a story about a proposed housing development that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors denied.

Horner Road was a major east-west thoroughfare crossing Interstate 95 in the days before the Prince William Parkway opened in the late 1980s. Before the parkway, Horner Road stretched from Route 123 in Woodbridge to Minnieville Road, along a stretch known today as Caton Hill Road.