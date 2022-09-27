Camera catches B&E at Stafford home, sheriff seeks suspects

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is working to solve a case of breaking and entering.

On Saturday, September 24, at 5:18 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Hartwood Road. The resident, who was not home at the time the crime occurred, called 911 after cameras at their house showed multiple people breaking into the residence.

Deputies arrived and searched the house; however, the suspects had already left.

A neighbor saw multiple people beating on a door until the door broke open. The Good Samaritan neighbor took pictures of the suspects and their vehicle to provide to deputies.

Luckily, nothing was stolen from the residence, and no one was hurt. The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.