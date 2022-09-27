Call to Action: Fall waterway cleanups planned across area

Greetings, Prince William – If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you! They’re seeking an enthusiastic Volunteer Fundraiser age 18+ to support their third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just 2-3 hours a week will help to make this a successful event and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy! Please email [email protected] to learn more about how you can help.

It’s Fall Cleanup Season! Check out these volunteer opportunities below:

Friends of the Occoquan is holding their Fall River Cleanup on October 1, 9am-12pm at various locations in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required, please visit www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Event is held rain or shine; please wear sturdy shoes and appropriate clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Please email[email protected] to register and learn more about this event.

Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run 20137 is holding their 3rd Annual Pond Cleanup October 1, 9am-12pm. Meet at the parking lot on the east side of Thoroughfare Road. It’s a terrific way to get out in the Fall weather with friends/family and help beautify this nature conservancy! Please visit https://bit.ly/3cGdeBq to RSVP and learn more.

Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding their Quantico Creek Clean Up in Dumfries October 8, 8:30am-12pm! Volunteers can check in at 17757 Main Street in Dumfries and receive their supplies. Cleanup supplies are provided along with water and snacks. Enjoy beautiful Fall weather with friends and family while sprucing up the community! Please visit https://bit.ly/3euxkit to sign up online, email [email protected] for more information.

The wonderful staff at ACTS will be holding IWALK for ACTS 5K October 8 and they need volunteers to help set up the course, act as Course Marshals and help tear down the course once the run/walk is finished. You’ll have a fun time helping out at this event which supports the various programs ACTS has to help vulnerable residents in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/3cUGc0J to sign up and learn more.

Imagine being uprooted from your home country and landing in another country where you don’t speak the language or know the culture. That’s what many recent immigrants who have arrived here from Afghanistan and Ukraine are facing. The hard-working staff at Catholic Charities Newcomer Services have lots of volunteer opportunities for Interpreters(especially anyone who speaks the native languages of Afghanistan or Ukraine), Mentors for school-age children, Administrative Support in their offices and Instructors to teach ESOL, GED preparation, and much more. You’ll feel great as you help immigrants get settled in the US and gain confidence in their new home! Please email Lea Ann at[email protected] to learn how you can help.

The staff at CRi (Choice. Respect. independence.) is looking for fun-loving volunteers age 15+ to engage in outdoor recreational activities for residents at their Lake Jackson facility. Volunteers will primarily engage with residents playing outdoors, trying new games and activities, doing arts and crafts activities and, in general, socializing and having fun! The goal is to help the residents break learned COVID habits of hunkering down indoors in front of a TV. Get outside and enjoy the weather, the sun, the friends, and new experiences! Please visit https://bit.ly/3B8UnHA for a description of this opportunity; email [email protected] to learn more.

For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs Foster Parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. Please contact Kelley at [email protected] or Stephanie at [email protected].

October is around the corner and Historic Dumfries is already getting ready for Halloween! “Return to the Shadows”is a nighttime walking tour of Dumfries held Fridays and Saturdays in October and is focused on telling the stories that made the town famous. “Tracking the Trickster” is held every Saturday in October and is almost sold out! If you enjoy ghosts and goblins, please email [email protected] for more information.

Pink Space Theory has several virtual volunteer opportunities for community-minded folks: Community Leadership Advisory Board (1-6 members), Newsletter Coordinator (1 volunteer) and Contributor (1 volunteer), PWC Gives Fundraisers (5+ volunteers), and Development Engagement Coordinators (2+ volunteers). Please email Michelle at [email protected] to learn more.

Project Food has a number of volunteer opportunities: Their Food & Clothing Drive can be done on weekdays and/or weekends. This is for volunteers age 16+. Those under 16 can help with their parent’s supervision. Items can be collected any time before Oct.1. These include canned/boxed goods, clothing (new & gently used), hygiene items, housewares and bags (paper, plastic and recycle). Volunteers will help spread the word and arrange pickup and delivery of items. Their Assembly/Packing Day will be on Oct. 1, and they will accept volunteers age 16+. Those under 16 can help with their parent’s supervision. We will be assembling and packing items to be distributed to the homebound, seniors, working poor and homeless. Food Pickup & Delivery is on Monday and Thursday afternoons. Volunteers age 18+ are welcome if you have a car and are willing to lift items up to 25 lbs. Those under 16 can help with their parent’s supervision. For more info., please email Dave Edwards at [email protected] or call 202.425.7841. Please visitwww.projectfooddmv.org and www.facebook.com/projectfooddmv for more information.



Is your office or community group looking for a project? The fantastic staff at Willing Warriors will be holding their next Beautification Day on Saturday, October 1, 9am-12pm at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket 20169! Get out your gardening tools and work gloves and be prepared to have a wonderful time fixing up this property to make this a welcoming place of refuge for our veterans! Please visit https://bit.ly/3qpPq8k to sign up. Questions? Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

