Pedestrian dies after two cars struck him on Sudley Road

A pedestrian was struck by two cars on Sudley Road and died.

On Friday, September 23, at 9:48 p.m., police went to the area of Sudley Road and Stream Walk Lane, near a Sonic restaurant outside Manassas, to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The driver of a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Sudley Road near Stream Walk Lane when the driver struck a pedestrian attempting to cross Sudley Road.

After the initial impact, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Prius. The Toyota Prius was also traveling southbound on Sudley Road. Both drivers remained at the scene.

Emergency crews took the victim, Juan Torres Lizama, 54, of Manassas, to an area hospital, where he died the next day. According to police, the victim was not crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The driver of the 2020 Ford Escape was a 27-year-old man from Manassas Park, and the driver of the 2010 Toyota Prius was identified as a 30-year-old man from Alexandria.