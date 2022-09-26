Off-duty federal cop shoots man who fired gun into air, pointed gun at drivers, police said

On Sunday, September 25, at 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 14400 block of Club House Road in the Virginia Oaks neighborhood in Gainesville to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed a man was walking along the street and pointing a firearm at passing drivers.

One of the motorists, an off-duty federal law enforcement officer with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service, pulled to the side of the road a short distance away and observed the accused firing into the air.

The off-duty officer warned nearby homeowners before contacting the police. The accused continued walking before being confronted by the off-duty officer as he approached the driveway of a nearby residence.

The off-duty officer identified himself as law enforcement and commanded the man to drop the weapon. During the encounter, the off-duty officer fired his department-issued weapon, which struck the suspect in the upper body.

Officers arrived at the location shortly after and provided immediate first aid to the accused until rescue personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, police said.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Pete Donovan Womack, 29, of 14595 Crown Hollow Court in Gainesville, is charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of shooting within a roadway, and three counts of brandishing a firearm. His court date is pending and he remains hospitalized

Home invasion

On Saturday, September 24, at 6:45 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Carter Lane in Woodbridge, near Hammill Mill Park, to investigate a home invasion.

A 60-year-old man tried to enter his home when someone snuck up from behind and struck him in the head. The victim fell to the floor, and the intruder continued to strike the victim before demanding the victim’s property.

During the encounter, the suspect also brandished a gun, took his property, and fled in a white Chevy Equinox. While investigating the incident, officers located a bullet in the roadway and damage to a living room wall, consistent with being struck by a projectile.

The victim was treated at the scene by rescue personnel. Officers and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect and the vehicle, neither of which were located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Description:

A male wearing a black wool hat, a stocking-style mask, a black jacket, and jeans