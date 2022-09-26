Fredericksburg-area library trustees appoint new leadership

Risavi Richardson

The organization that oversees the operation of public libraries in the Fredericksburg region selected new leadership.

During a quarterly meeting of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Board of Trustees on September 12, the Board elected Diana Risavi as Chair and Xavier Richardson as Vice Chair.

Risavi is a native of Martinsburg, WVa., and a current resident of Westmoreland County. She attended Marshall University, where she earned a B.A. in Political Science, and West Virginia University, where she earned a Juris Doctor degree. She practiced law for 33 years in both West Virginia and Virginia before retiring in 2016.

Richardson is the Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Development Officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, overseeing the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, Stafford Hospital Foundation, and Mary Washington Healthcare Community Programs. Richardson earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton University, where he was a National Achievement Scholar.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Saint Paul’s College. Richardson has received several awards, including the first James Farmer Distinguished Lecturer Award by the University of Mary Washington.

Both were already serving terms on the Board of Trustees.

Library Board of Trustees members are appointed by and represent their jurisdictions, donating their time as advocates for the public. Trustees work with the Library Director and Deputy Director to determine library policy, adopt budgets, and support library legislation on a state and national level.

Trustees also promote the library’s services, classes, and events in their interactions with the community.

The organization operates two library branches in Stafford County — the Porter Branch in North Stafford and the Howell Branch in England Run. The library’s Central Branch is located in Downtown Fredericksburg.