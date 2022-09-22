$24 million quadrant intersection work to begin at Parkway, University

On Tuesday, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) is joining the Prince William County Department of Transportation to celebrate the start of construction on the Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission will fund the regionally significant project with a total investment of nearly $24 million.

The Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard Improvements Project will improve traffic flow and safety by constructing a quadrant intersection, defined as an innovative intersection by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

When the project is complete, drivers won’t be able to turn left at Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard. Instead, vehicles will use the newly constructed connector road, Discovery Boulevard, to complete left turn movements.

The 2,000-foot four-lane divided roadway extension will feature a bike and pedestrian shared-use path and sidewalk that tie into the existing paths. Additionally, drainage improvements will be made along the roadway by adding roadside ditches to treat and retain major storm events.

Public officials will gather on September 27 at 11 a.m at the construction site near the Prince William Parkway/University Boulevard Interchange to break ground for the project.

NVTA and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Phyllis J. Randall At-large; Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair At-large Ann Wheeler; and Prince William County Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson will speak.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has funded 17 projects, totaling more than $585 million in Prince William County. Northern Virginia taxpayers will see their dollars hard at work, as the improvements will reduce traffic congestion and increase vehicle and pedestrian safety. We invite you to join us next Tuesday morning.

The quadrant intersection comes as Prince William County officials on Tuesday, September 20, approved the final design plan for a $53 million, seven-story parking tower to be built in Woodbridge. Today, only a quarter of the existing commuter parking spaces in multiple lots near where the tower will be built are being used.

Additionally, work is underway about five miles from the Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard Improvements Project site to build a new $55 million flyover at Prince William Parkway and Dumfries and Brentsville roads.