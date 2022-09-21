Police report: Sex assault at Woodbridge Walmart

Sexual Assault Investigation at Woodbridge Walmart
On Monday, September 19, at 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located at 14000 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate an assault.
The investigation revealed the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was in a line to check out when an unknown man approached her from behind. During the encounter, the man inappropriately touched the victim before making a brief statement and walking away. No injuries were reported.
Suspect Description: A black male with long black hair twists. Last seen wearing a mask, a black t-shirt, burgundy shorts, and black shoes.
Brandishing of a Firearm
On Tuesday, September 20 at 11:07 p.m., officers responded to investigate a brandishing that was reported to have occurred in the 13300 block of Minnieville Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening.
The investigation revealed a driver, a 21-year-old man, and several juvenile passengers were driving in the above area when a black vehicle got in front of the victim’s vehicle and forced the vehicle to stop.
At that point, a blue vehicle got behind the victim’s vehicle before the driver of that vehicle, possibly a juvenile exited and approached the victim’s vehicle while brandishing a firearm.
After a brief verbal exchange, the suspect returned to the vehicle, and the other parties dispersed. The victim also left the area and eventually contacted the police. At no time were shots fired during the incident, and there was no physical interaction between the suspects and the victims.
Suspect Description: A light-skinned black male, tall, with a skinny build and wearing a ski-style mask
Road rage spills over into school parking lot
On Monday, September 19 at 7:10 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Independence Nontraditional School located at 14550 Aden Road near Manassas was notified of an individual with a gun in the school parking lot.
The SRO and school security went to the parking lot where they located the victim, a
56-year-old man, uninjured. The investigation revealed the victim was involved in a road
rage incident while traveling on Aden Road. with the driver of another vehicle, identified as the accused.
As the two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Aden Rd. and Joplin Road., the accused brandished a firearm toward the victim.
Shortly after the incident, the accused went through the intersection where the victim then followed the vehicle to the parking lot of the school. The victim parked his vehicle behind the accused’s vehicle and contacted the police.
At that point, the accused exited his vehicle and brandished a firearm before confronting the victim. After a brief encounter, the accused returned to his vehicle and fled the area prior to police arriving in the parking lot.
At no point during the encounter were shots fired, and no physical contact was reported between the victim and the accused.
Terry Lynn Hart, 38, of 13023 Sturbridge Road in Woodbridge, is charged with brandishing a firearm on school grounds, brandishing a firearm, and disorderly conduct.
Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Unsecured Bond
Possession of Child Pornography
On September 20, a Prince William County detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force concluded an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography which began earlier in the year on March 31. The investigation revealed the accused possessed and distributed child pornography through social media networks via a mobile device between February and June 2022. On September 8, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Christopher Alexis HERNANDEZ, who turned himself into police on September 20.
Arrested on September 20:
Christopher Alexis HERNANDEZ, 21, of 7818 Appomattox Ave. in Manassas
Charged with 2 counts of distribution of child pornography and 3 counts of possession of child pornography
Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Secured Bond