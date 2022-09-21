Police report: Sex assault at Woodbridge Walmart

On Monday, September 19 at 7:10 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Independence Nontraditional School located at 14550 Aden Road near Manassas was notified of an individual with a gun in the school parking lot.

The SRO and school security went to the parking lot where they located the victim, a

56-year-old man, uninjured. The investigation revealed the victim was involved in a road

rage incident while traveling on Aden Road. with the driver of another vehicle, identified as the accused.

As the two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Aden Rd. and Joplin Road., the accused brandished a firearm toward the victim.

Shortly after the incident, the accused went through the intersection where the victim then followed the vehicle to the parking lot of the school. The victim parked his vehicle behind the accused’s vehicle and contacted the police.

At that point, the accused exited his vehicle and brandished a firearm before confronting the victim. After a brief encounter, the accused returned to his vehicle and fled the area prior to police arriving in the parking lot.

At no point during the encounter were shots fired, and no physical contact was reported between the victim and the accused.

Terry Lynn Hart, 38, of 13023 Sturbridge Road in Woodbridge, is charged with brandishing a firearm on school grounds, brandishing a firearm, and disorderly conduct.

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Unsecured Bond