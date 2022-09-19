FredNats season ends in Lynchburg



The FredNats fell in the deciding game three of the 2022 Carolina League North Divisional Championship series by a score of 3-0. Branden Boissiere had the only hit of the game for the FredNats, a single in the 8th inning on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

The Hillcats scored single runs in the 2nd, 4th and 5th innings. Richard Paz and Junior Sanquintin had RBIs for the Hillcats.

Andry Lara started and pitched well, going four innings and allowing just one earned run with four strikeouts. Marlon Perez pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and Riggs Threadgill had a scoreless inning as well.

The FredNats finish the season 76-57, the second-best record in the Carolina League. The team also scored the most runs in the league.

The series marked the first time the team made the playoffs since moving from Woodbridge to Fredericksburg in 2020.