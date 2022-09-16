Route 1 construction, modifications begin ahead of VA clinic opening

Construction is starting on Route 1 improvements at the entrance to the future U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic under construction in Spotsylvania County.

The clinic is being built on a four-story, 450,000-square- foot facility built on a 48-acre site with extensive frontage along Route 1 at Hood Drive in Four Mile Fork.

New turn lanes, traffic signal equipment, and medians will be built at the future clinic entrance on Route 1 to accommodate vehicles entering and exiting the medical campus. The clinic is expected to open for building occupancy in summer 2024. The Route 1 intersection improvements are anticipated to be completed by summer 2023.

Travelers should be alert for overnight lane closures on Route 1 between Market Street and Mine Road, north of the Interstate 95 interchange at exit 126 (Spotsylvania).

Crews are limited to scheduling most lane closures between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The only exception is Saturday and Sunday mornings, when lane closures may be in place until 9 a.m.

Route 1 will be widened to accommodate two new northbound left turn lanes at the clinic entrance and a southbound right turn lane. A median will separate northbound and southbound traffic near the clinic entrance. View an online display of road improvements.

On the clinic property, two lanes will be built to receive traffic turning into the entrance, and two right turn lanes and a left turn lane will be built for exiting traffic.

A new traffic signal will be installed at the clinic entrance.

A 5-foot-wide sidewalk will be built along the front of the clinic property next to the Route 1 southbound lanes, with crosswalks spanning the entrance.

One of the concrete medians separating northbound and southbound Route 1 traffic will be 6 feet wide and will serve as a pedestrian refuge, paired with crosswalks painted across the northbound and southbound lanes.

Once the project is complete, VDOT will maintain and operate the traffic signal equipment and Route 1 improvements as part of the state’s transportation network.

The lead contractor for the clinic is Harvey-Cleary Builders. W.C. Spratt, Inc., has been hired to construct the road improvements needed for the facility, which have been funded by Spotsylvania County and will be built under a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) permit.