2-way traffic coming to Fredericksburg streets

The City of Fredericksburg announced a major change to the traffic pattern on the one-way streets near James Monroe High School is nearing completion. Weather permitting, the construction project is anticipated to start in late September and is expected to be completed this fall.

Once the project is completed, the one-way streets on Fall Hill Avenue, Washington Avenue, and Maury Street in the Canal Quarter Neighborhood will be converted to two-way traffic. This work is part of the city’s Pavement Rehabilitation Program project for the Fiscal Year 2023.

Construction work on these streets will primarily be milling and replacing the existing pavement. Once the new pavement is in place, new striping and signage will be installed, changing the traffic pattern on Fall Hill Avenue, Washington Avenue, and Maury Street into two-way streets. Additional work on this project will include new crosswalks, a pedestrian bump-out at the Virginia Avenue/Fall Hill Avenue intersection (near the bus stop), and the improvement of several sidewalk ramps.

This traffic change is known as a “traffic calming” measure to reduce speeds in the neighborhood. It was a proposed feature of Area 6 Small Area Plan adopted by the City Council in February 2019. Subsequently, it was the subject of an engineering study completed in October 2019. The City Council then programmed the traffic change in the FY23 Capital Improvement Projects.

Fredericksburg residents are invited to subscribe to the City’s traffic alerts, sending timely road work notices to subscribers by text and email.

For additional questions, please contact Fredericksburg Public Works at 540-372-1023.