Police report: Shots fired into home, extortion charges filed

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling
On September 12 at 4:43 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 7600 block of Wesley Road near Manassas to investigate a shooting.
The investigation revealed a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home where multiple men exited and began firing several rounds into the home. The men then got back into the vehicle and fled the area. Multiple rounds struck and entered the home.
While checking the area, officers observed a street sign pole that was also struck and located shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Armed Robbery
On September 12 at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the Coverstone Apartments located in the 10900 block of Coverstone Dr. near Manassas to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old man, was approached by an unknown man as he entered his apartment building.
During the encounter, the suspect brandished a knife before pushing the victim into three other unknown men. The group then struck and kicked the victim before one of the men brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.
When the victim knocked on an apartment door for help, the suspects fled the area on foot. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, only two suspect descriptions are available for the four men involved in the incident.
Suspect Descriptions:
A black male with curly black hair wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and carrying a knife
A black male wearing a ski-style mask and all black clothing and carrying a firearm
Brandishing of a Firearm
On September 12 at 8:03 a.m., officers responded to Woodfern Ct. and Oakwood Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 39-year-old woman, was driving behind a light-colored sedan, when the other driver pulled to the side of the road.
As the victim drove by the sedan, the driver brandished a firearm towards the victim. There was no report of any road rage incident leading up to the brandishing and at no point were shots fired during the incident.
Indecent Exposure
On September 11 at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1400 block of Woodside Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 40-year-old woman, was outside of her residence when she was approached by an unknown man who was yelling at her.
The victim separated from the suspect and contacted the police. Before leaving the area, the suspect exposed himself and then relieved himself on the front lawn. At no point during the encounter did the suspect make physical contact with the victim.
Suspect Description:
A Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old
Last seen wearing a black baseball-style cap, a black shirt with colorful writing, and red pants
Attempted Residential Burglary
On September 12 at 2:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 17500 block of Victoria Falls Dr. in Dumfries to investigate an attempted burglary.
The investigation revealed entry was attempted into the home sometime between 9:00 a.m. on September 1 and 5:00 p.m. on September 11 through the front door, which was found damaged. No entry was made into the residence, and no property was reported missing.
Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related
On September 12 at 7:08 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Dumfries Rd. and Waterway Drive in Montclair to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old man, was driving on Dumfries Road when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle, identified as the accused.
While both vehicles were stopped at the above intersection, the accused exited his vehicle and brandished a firearm towards the victim. The victim separated from the other vehicle shortly after and contacted the police.
At no time were shots fired during the incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kelby Zaki WILKERSON, was arrested.
Arrested on September 12:
Kelby Zaki WILKERSON, 45, of 817 Dixon St. in Fredericksburg Charged with brandishing
Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,000 Unsecured Bond
STAFFORD COUNTY
DUI
Garrisonville Road, 9/11, 1:50 a.m. Deputy J.J. Suh observed a vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel. Deputy Suh initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Sasha Ali, 46, of Stafford, had slurred speech and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Ali was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
Centreport Parkway, 9/11, 8:46 a.m. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded to a call of a reckless driver. When Deputy Ludolph arrived in the area, he observed a vehicle matching the description provided failing to maintain the lane of travel. Deputy Ludolph initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Jannelle Lawson, 28, of Stafford, had glassy eyes and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. Lawson was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
Garrisonville Road, 9/11, 8:49 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn observed a vehicle turn into oncoming traffic, then nearly strike a street sign. Deputy Vaughn initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Lawrence Tawiah, 61, of Stafford, had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Tawiah was charged with driving under the influence, as well as failure to drive on the proper side of the road. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Furnace Road, 9/12, 1:08 a.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a call of a driver slumped over the wheel. When Deputy Suh arrived, the suspect vehicle drove off. Deputy Suh followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Kylike Fischer Jr., 19, of Fredericksburg, participated in a
field sobriety test. After partaking, it was determined Fischer was under the influence and he was charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
EXTORTION
Sheriff’s Office, 1225 Courthouse Road, 9/11, 4:33 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to the lobby to speak with a victim. The victim advised they made contact with an individual on the dating app Grindr. The individual then threated to send the victim’s inappropriate picture to family member if they did not pay $3,000.
FRAUD
High Street, 9/12, 1:15 p.m. Deputy W.M. Isenberg responded to a call of a fraud. The victim received a fake check for $2,000 from someone posing as the NHL Shop and was asked to send it to an account on Zelle. After doing so, the victim was contacted by their bank informing them the check was fake and that they were scammed.
LARCENY
7-Eleven, 201 Garrisonville Road, 9/11, 12:02 a.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a call of a larceny. The suspect, described as a black male with a blue bandana and a black jacket, stole multiple food items after his card was denied.
Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 9/12, 6:12 p.m. Deputy C.C. Crossett responded to a call of a larceny. The suspect, described as a black male, approximately 6’2″, stole over $1,000 worth of items. A Good Samaritan observed the odd behavior of the suspect and took a picture of the license plate. The investigation is ongoing.
Shasta Place, 9/12, 3:39 p.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a call of a larceny. The victim had their license plates stolen.
Bella Joy Ballroom, 101 Washington Square Plaza, 9/12, 11:15 p.m. Deputy A.M. Cooper responded to a call of a larceny. The victim had the passenger side window on their vehicle smashed and their purse stolen.
INTOXICATED PERSON
Circle K, 34 Prospersity Lane, 9/11, 1:27 p.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to a call of an intoxicated person drinking in the parking lot. When Deputy Harding arrived on scene, he made contact with Leonardo Loza Diaz, 34, of Stafford. Diaz had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Diaz was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
Intersection of Richmond Highway and Kings Crest Drive, 9/11, 11:18 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed responded to a call of a suspicious person. The caller advised a male was shirtless and yelling at the street. When Deputy Waheed arrived on scene, he made contact with James Duncan Jr., 29, of Stafford. Duncan was sweating profusely and appeared to be under the influence. Duncan allowed deputies to search him and in doing so they found a suspected controlled substance. Duncan was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE
2000 block of Richmond Highway, 9/11, 10:37 p.m. Deputy E.R. Houde was conducting a traffic stop when the license plate came back stolen. The driver, Jasmine Moten, 30, of Stafford, was charged with receiving stolen goods, as well as driving with expired inspection. Moten was released on an unsecured bond.