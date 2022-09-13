Police report: Shots fired into home, extortion charges filed

STAFFORD COUNTY

DUI

Garrisonville Road, 9/11, 1:50 a.m. Deputy J.J. Suh observed a vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel. Deputy Suh initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Sasha Ali, 46, of Stafford, had slurred speech and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Ali was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Centreport Parkway, 9/11, 8:46 a.m. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded to a call of a reckless driver. When Deputy Ludolph arrived in the area, he observed a vehicle matching the description provided failing to maintain the lane of travel. Deputy Ludolph initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Jannelle Lawson, 28, of Stafford, had glassy eyes and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. Lawson was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Garrisonville Road, 9/11, 8:49 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn observed a vehicle turn into oncoming traffic, then nearly strike a street sign. Deputy Vaughn initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Lawrence Tawiah, 61, of Stafford, had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Tawiah was charged with driving under the influence, as well as failure to drive on the proper side of the road. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Furnace Road, 9/12, 1:08 a.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a call of a driver slumped over the wheel. When Deputy Suh arrived, the suspect vehicle drove off. Deputy Suh followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Kylike Fischer Jr., 19, of Fredericksburg, participated in a

field sobriety test. After partaking, it was determined Fischer was under the influence and he was charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

EXTORTION

Sheriff’s Office, 1225 Courthouse Road, 9/11, 4:33 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to the lobby to speak with a victim. The victim advised they made contact with an individual on the dating app Grindr. The individual then threated to send the victim’s inappropriate picture to family member if they did not pay $3,000.

FRAUD

High Street, 9/12, 1:15 p.m. Deputy W.M. Isenberg responded to a call of a fraud. The victim received a fake check for $2,000 from someone posing as the NHL Shop and was asked to send it to an account on Zelle. After doing so, the victim was contacted by their bank informing them the check was fake and that they were scammed.

LARCENY

7-Eleven, 201 Garrisonville Road, 9/11, 12:02 a.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a call of a larceny. The suspect, described as a black male with a blue bandana and a black jacket, stole multiple food items after his card was denied.

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 9/12, 6:12 p.m. Deputy C.C. Crossett responded to a call of a larceny. The suspect, described as a black male, approximately 6’2″, stole over $1,000 worth of items. A Good Samaritan observed the odd behavior of the suspect and took a picture of the license plate. The investigation is ongoing.

Shasta Place, 9/12, 3:39 p.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a call of a larceny. The victim had their license plates stolen.

Bella Joy Ballroom, 101 Washington Square Plaza, 9/12, 11:15 p.m. Deputy A.M. Cooper responded to a call of a larceny. The victim had the passenger side window on their vehicle smashed and their purse stolen.

INTOXICATED PERSON

Circle K, 34 Prospersity Lane, 9/11, 1:27 p.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to a call of an intoxicated person drinking in the parking lot. When Deputy Harding arrived on scene, he made contact with Leonardo Loza Diaz, 34, of Stafford. Diaz had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Diaz was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Intersection of Richmond Highway and Kings Crest Drive, 9/11, 11:18 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed responded to a call of a suspicious person. The caller advised a male was shirtless and yelling at the street. When Deputy Waheed arrived on scene, he made contact with James Duncan Jr., 29, of Stafford. Duncan was sweating profusely and appeared to be under the influence. Duncan allowed deputies to search him and in doing so they found a suspected controlled substance. Duncan was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

2000 block of Richmond Highway, 9/11, 10:37 p.m. Deputy E.R. Houde was conducting a traffic stop when the license plate came back stolen. The driver, Jasmine Moten, 30, of Stafford, was charged with receiving stolen goods, as well as driving with expired inspection. Moten was released on an unsecured bond.