Fredericksburg-area road work next week

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Overnight lane closures planned south of the interchange at mile markers 147 – 146 for Express Lanes construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 6 a.m.

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure in the same location.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Lanes

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Overnight lane closures planned as crews pour concrete for the second I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 6 a.m.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Wednesday – Thursday,,9 p.m. – 8 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. as construction continues on the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass replacement project.

Exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement between mile markers 105 – 101.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. as construction continues on the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass replacement project.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures planned for Express Lanes construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure in the same location.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single northbound lane closure between Layhill Road and Centreport Parkway for private development construction under permit.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to apply pavement markings on Route 3 eastbound from Cleek Lane to the King George County line.

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single southbound lane closure between Sanford Drive and South Gateway Drive for Improve 95 construction.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. Alternating, one-way traffic on Garrisonville Road between Joshua Road and the Fauquier County line. A flagging crew will direct drivers near the mobile work zone. Motorists may experience a temporary rough travel surface until paving is complete.

Brooke Road

Monday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Shoulder work. One-way, alternating traffic near Smith Street.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Mount Olive Road

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching and surface treatment between Kellogg Mill Road and Poplar Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone. Brief delays are possible with mobile work zone.

Lake Arrowhead Subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Surface treatment on various routes in the Lake Arrowhead subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Settler’s Landing Subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching and surface treatment on various routes in the Settler’s Landing subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Stafford Lakes Subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching and surface treatment on various routes in the Stafford Lakes subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 at Spotsylvania Parkway

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single right lane closure between Spotsylvania Parkway and Massaponax Church Road. Pavement widening for private development work, under permit.

Route 1 at Mine Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Single right lane closure between Mine Road and Market Street. Pavement widening for private development work, under permit.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Milling and paving. Alternating single lane closures on Courthouse Road between Smith Station Road and I-95.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Sunday – Thursday,, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving between Route 3 and Catharpin Road. A flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near the mobile work zone.

Wilburn Farms Subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Surface treatment on various routes in the Wilburn Farms subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Wyndemere Subdivision

Monday – Friday,, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Surface treatment on various routes in the Wyndemere subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.