Detectives charge 24-year-old in North Stafford murder

Stafford County detectives have made an arrest in a murder at a North Stafford apartment complex.

On Wednesday, September 7 at 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Declaration Drive. They arrived to find Anthony Jermaine Johnson, 45, of Stafford, on the ground in front of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies and bystanders provided first aid until medics arrived to transport Johnson, but he succumbed to his wound at the hospital a short time later.

Detectives worked into the night and early morning hours, collecting evidence and investigating leads.

William McQueen, 24, of Stafford, was arrested Thursday, September, and is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.