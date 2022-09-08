Speed camera study: Data under review, recommendations expected this fall

Drivers in Prince William County are one step closer to seeing speed cameras installed at area intersections.

County transportation officials studied eight intersections, including Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive near Manassas, 18 school zones, and three construction areas as possible camera placements.

Rick Canizales, county transportation director, said his office is evaluating the data and will present recommendations later this fall. State law allows the county to use speed cameras to photograph drivers who exceed the speed limit or a red-light camera to snap pictures of those who ignore a red traffic signal.

In March 2022, the Board of County Supervisors ordered a study of potential intersections where the cameras may be installed to curb speeding.

The study comes after the death of Deborah Lynn Talbot, who was killed after she was struck by a car speeding on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge while walking her dog.

A judge sentenced Cierra Dickerson, 21 at the time of the incident, to four years in prison when she struck and killed Talbot while speeding. A year later, another woman, Thrya Addai, 32, of Woodbridge, was killed on Cardinal Drive when she slammed into another car in front of her. Addai and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

In March, county Police Chief Peter Newsham said he was a strong proponent of using speed cameras. The cameras are more prevalent in Washington, D.C., where Newham served as police chief before coming to the county in 2021.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Manassas, police have installed speed and red-light cameras at multiple intersections. During the July 11, 2022, Manassas City Council meeting, elected officials voted unanimously to increase the speed limit on Hastings Drive in front of Round Elementary School and on Fairview and Richmond Avenues in front of Metz Junior High School from 15 to 25 mph.

As part of the change, the police department will install speed cameras outside the schools.

Meanwhile, on Route 15 near Haymarket, where several children have been struck and killed near Battlefield High School, Supervisor Peter Candland suggested transportation crews fix the intersection at Route 15 and Graduation Drive outside the school.

Candland said drivers turning right from Route 15 onto Graduation Drive must quickly get into the left lane to turn left into the high school parking lot. The Supervisor suggested allowing cars to use a left lane on Graduation Drive painted with white stripes to encourage drivers to say in two dedicated travel lanes on the right.

In addition to using the lane, Candland suggested extending the lane to allow more drivers to cue up for the turn into the school.