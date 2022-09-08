Man found suffering gunshot wound outside Stafford apartments dies

A man lying on a sidewalk in the Liberty Place Apartments died from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, September 7, at 10:36 p.m., deputies found a man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment on Declaration Drive, just off Highpointe Boulevard in North Stafford.

Deputies and bystanders provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived. Medics to the man, who is in his 40s, to a hospital, where he died. Authorities won’t release the name of the victim until the victim’s next of kin is notified of his death.

Detectives worked through the night collecting evidence at the scene.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with anyone that has information on this case and encourage residents to call 540-658-4400.