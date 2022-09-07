We had a knock-out time at KO Distilling. Later this month, Pints and Putts

Over the years, KO Distilling has become one of my favorite places to hang out.

The Manassas-based distillery at 10381 Central Park Drive makes mean bottles of whiskey and gin and has a cozy tasting room full of bartenders who know how to turn those spirits into tasty cocktails. And, as we reported, they’re expanding into new regions of the U.S.

I had a blast hanging out at KO Distilling and with my fellow Prince William Chamber of Commerce members during a Business Afterhours event on Thursday, September 1. I connected with some old friends at APT Impact and Loveless Porter Architects and made some new ones, like Keepsakes Photo Booth and Apple Moving.

These events are a great way to get out of the office and connect with other professionals who live and work in the community. The Prince William Chamber is one of the most effective ways I’ve found to grow my online marketing and branding business here at Potomac Local Brand Studio.

I hope to see you this Thursday at the next after-hours event in Woodbridge, at American Family Care, 14087 Richmond Highway, near Todos Supermarket.

If you’re into golf, the Prince William Chamber will hold its inaugural Pints and Putts Golf Tournament at Old Hickory Golf Club, 11921 Chanceford Drive in Woodbridge, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

All golfers, no matter their skill level, are encouraged to join us for nine holes of golfing, networking, pints, and putts on the course.

Registration, lunch, and the practice range will open at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event wraps up at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale on the Chamber’s website here for $110. Each ticket includes samplings from local breweries Cedar Run Brewery and Tucked Away Brewing Company. Guests will also enjoy a boxed lunch, contests, a raffle, and registration gives players access to a pre-play practice range, nine holes, and a golf cart.

The Chamber will match those who need a foursome to play. There will also be a post-play reception so you and your new fearsome foursome can hang out and get to know each other.

For more information, call Jodi Vallimont at [email protected] or 571-765-7590.