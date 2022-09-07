Man shot, killed during drug investigation robbed undercover cop, police said

Police released new information about an officer-involved shooting in Dale City.

Jaden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge, died from his injuries, while another, Shane Dareon Pollard, 30, of Woodbridge, remains hospitalized.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, September 1, during a drug investigation. It’s still unclear who shot the two men.

Today we learned that on September 1, a confidential informant and an undercover Manassas police detective were assigned to a multi-agency narcotics task force and arranged to purchase many Fentanyl pills and at least one gun, police said.

Three men met the detective in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Dale City, at about 7 p.m., in a separate vehicle where one of the men, Jalil Michael Turner, got into the detective’s car.

After talking briefly with the undercover cop, Turner got out of the car and returned a short time later with Carter, police said. Turner sat up front while Carter sat in the backseat.

At one point, Turner pulled a gun and demanded cash from the detective. A third man, Pollard, remained in the driver’s seat of the other vehicle and then moved his car detective’s vehicle.

During the interaction, Carter ordered the detective to open the trunk to look for the money for the transaction. Both men robbed the detective before getting into the other car with Pollard, police said.

As the three tried to flee, police converged on the area to arrest them. At this point, the suspects and police exchanged gunfire, and the incident is still under investigation.

Police found two handguns — one of which was illegally modified to be fully automatic with an extended magazine — at the scene.

Investigators have obtained charges against Turner and Pollard for robbery resulting in death in connection to the initial robbery altercation, which ultimately resulted in the death of Carter, police said.

During the investigation, authorities issued arrest warrants for Pollard in connection to an unrelated carjacking that occurred in October 2021, police said.

Investigators continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact the police.