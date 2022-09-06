Police report: Beauty store robber sought, flasher spotted 

It was a busy weekend for law enforcement officers in our area.
Prince William police tell us:
Woman, 24, sought in beauty store armed robbery
Armed Robbery *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit are continuing their efforts to identify and locate the suspects in connection to the robbery that occurred at the Beauty 4 U located at 2542 Prince William Pkwy. in Woodbridge (22192) that occurred on June 15. During the investigation, detectives identified one of the female suspects as Samiya Damiyon NEAL. On August 2, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the NEAL suspect. Attempts to locate NEAL have been unsuccessful. The investigation remains active as detectives attempt to identify the remaining suspects.
Wanted: [Photo from November 2020]
Samiya Damiyon NEAL, 24, of the 13400 block of Lord Dunbore Pl., Upper Marlboro, MD Described as a black female, 5’2″, 120lbs., black hair, and brown eyes
Wanted for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and assault & battery
Suspect Descriptions:
A black female, between 17-22 years old, approximately 5’4″, with a thin build, and black hair. Last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball style cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers, and carrying a grey cross-body purse
A black male, between 17-22 years old, approximately 5’6″, with a thin build, and medium length black hair. Last seen wearing a white face mask, a grey zip up hooded sweatshirt with black trim, black sweatpants, and black/white sneakers
Here’s the background on the robbery that occurred June 15, 2022:
Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On June 15 at 7:38PM, officers responded to Beauty 4 U located at 2542 Prince William Pkwy. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police three unknown individuals entered the business and began selecting items from the shelves. When the suspects attempted to leave, an employee confronted them near the front door. During the encounter, the male suspect sprayed the employee with pepper spray before all three suspects fled with the unpaid items in a red Honda Accord with Maryland license plates: 2EK4356. The employee was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Hair extensions were reported missing. The investigation continues.
Road rage becomes spectacle on Prince William Parkway
Brandishing | Road Rage Related – On September 2 at 11:49PM, officers responded to the area of Summerland Dr. and the Prince William Pkwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle, a 41-year-old man, and two passengers, a 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were stopped at the intersection of Richmond Hwy. and Prince William Pkwy. when they observed a road rage incident involving a black Dodge Charger and another vehicle that were stopped in front of them. The vehicles initially separated and left the area. While stopped in the area of Summerland Dr. and the Prince William Pkwy., the black Charger pulled up next to them where three unknown black men exited their vehicle and approached the other men. During the encounter, one of the men from the Charger brandished a firearm, while another man implied he had a firearm in his waist band. The men confronted the victims about the earlier road rage incident. No physical contact was made during the encounter and no shots were fired. After a brief verbal exchange, the men got back into the Charger and left the area. While driving away, one of the occupants of the Charger, threw a glass bottle towards the victims who were able to avoid being struck. No further suspect description is available at this time.
Woman spots flasher outside Manassas-area apartments
Indecent Exposure – On September 4 at 2:00PM, officers responded to the Assembly of Manassas Apartments located in the 10400 Butterfield St. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed, at approximately 4:00AM, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, woke to inappropriate noises outside of the building. When the victim looked out her window, she observed an unknown man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. The suspect immediately fled the area on foot. No further suspect description is available. No additional calls in reference to the indecent exposure during that timeframe were received.
The Stafford sheriff’s office tells us:
Man accused of being cereal burglar
Cambridge Street, 9/2, 8:37 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a call of a fight in progress. Deputy Hubbard made contact with the victim who advised that Robert Hines, 21, of Stafford, assaulted the victim over being accused of stealing cereal. Hines had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Hines was charged with public intoxication and assault and battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.