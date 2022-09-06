Police report: Beauty store robber sought, flasher spotted 

It was a busy weekend for law enforcement officers in our area.

Prince William police tell us:

Woman, 24, sought in beauty store armed robbery

Armed Robbery *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit are continuing their efforts to identify and locate the suspects in connection to the robbery that occurred at the Beauty 4 U located at 2542 Prince William Pkwy. in Woodbridge (22192) that occurred on June 15. During the investigation, detectives identified one of the female suspects as Samiya Damiyon NEAL. On August 2, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the NEAL suspect. Attempts to locate NEAL have been unsuccessful. The investigation remains active as detectives attempt to identify the remaining suspects.

Wanted: [Photo from November 2020]

Samiya Damiyon NEAL, 24, of the 13400 block of Lord Dunbore Pl., Upper Marlboro, MD Described as a black female, 5’2″, 120lbs., black hair, and brown eyes

Wanted for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and assault & battery

Suspect Descriptions:

A black female, between 17-22 years old, approximately 5’4″, with a thin build, and black hair. Last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball style cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers, and carrying a grey cross-body purse

A black male, between 17-22 years old, approximately 5’6″, with a thin build, and medium length black hair. Last seen wearing a white face mask, a grey zip up hooded sweatshirt with black trim, black sweatpants, and black/white sneakers