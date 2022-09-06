Fall events on the horizon, volunteers needed

Greetings, Prince William – Fall Fun is on the horizon! The fantastic members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City need lots of volunteers for their upcoming Fun Festival on September 9 and 10! Multiple volunteer opportunities are available to include set up, drivers, booths, food, etc. It promises to be a family fun event and you’ll feel great as you lend your support! Please visit https://bit.ly/3cjOAGw to sign up. Be sure to scroll through the different tabs across the top to see where you can help!

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be holding Out of the Darkness Walk in Manassas September 10 at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed for various jobs starting at 6:45am the day of the walk. Volunteers age 16+ welcome, volunteers 15 and below must volunteer with a parent. You’ll feel great supporting this walk which highlights AFSP’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. Please visithttps://bit.ly/3PiU6qy to sign up. You can also register to walk by visiting www.afsp.org/Manassas. Please email[email protected] to learn more.

Brain Injury Services is looking for friendly volunteers to befriend adult survivors of brain injury for monthly outings throughout the Northern Virginia community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to make a new friend and help someone on the road to recovery! Please email [email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext. 232 to learn more.

You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff is holding a VirtualInformation Session on Wednesday, September 21 at 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

If you’re fluent in English and Arabic, Dari, Farsi, French, Amharic, Pashto, Urdu, Spanish, Swahili, Ukrainian, Tigrini, or another language, Catholic Charities wants to meet you! They need volunteers age 21+ to assist with translating various documents or helping families with interpretation. Must pass a background check and complete Adult and Child Protective Services training. Most of these opportunities can be done virtually, and you’ll feel great as your skills help a refugee family adjust to life in the US! Please email [email protected] or call 703.851.6388 for more information.

For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs Foster Parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. Please contact Kelley at [email protected] or Stephanie at [email protected].

Fall cleanup season is almost here! Friends of the Occoquan is holding their Fall River Cleanup on October 1, 9am-12pm at various locations in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required, please visit www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Event is held rain or shine; please wear sturdy shoes and appropriate clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Please email [email protected] to register and learn more about this event.

Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run 20137 is partnering with the Human-Beaver Coexistence Fund (HBCF) on September 10, 9am-11am, for an educational and productive volunteer day to protect oak saplings and other trees from being felled by resident beavers. Staff from HBCF will teach participants how to coexist with beavers by wrapping trees to protect them from chewing, then volunteers will work together to put their new skills into practice! Materials and training provided; please bring work gloves and wire cutters if you have them. Please register at https://bit.ly/3B7XcJY.



Leopold’s Preserve is also holding their 3rd Annual Pond Cleanup October 1, 9am-12pm. Meet at the parking lot on the east side of Thoroughfare Road. It’s a wonderful way to get out in the Fall weather with friends/family and help beautify this nature conservancy! Please visit https://bit.ly/3cGdeBq to RSVP and learn more.

Pink Space Theory has several virtual volunteer opportunities for community-minded folks: Community Leadership Advisory Board (1-6 members), Newsletter Coordinator (1 volunteer) and Contributor (1 volunteer), PWC Gives Fundraisers (5+ volunteers), and Development Engagement Coordinators (2+ volunteers). Please email Michelle at[email protected] to learn more.

Project Food has a number of volunteer opportunities: Their Food & Clothing Drive can be done on weekdays and/or weekends. This is for volunteers age 16+. Those under 16 can help with their parent’s supervision. Items can be collected any time before Oct.1. These include canned/boxed goods, clothing (new & gently used), hygiene items, housewares and bags (paper, plastic and recycle). Volunteers will help spread the word and arrange pickup and delivery of items. Their Assembly/Packing Day will be on Oct. 1, and they will accept volunteers age 16+. Those under 16 can help with their parent’s supervision. We will be assembling and packing items to be distributed to the homebound, seniors, working poor and homeless. Food Pickup & Delivery is on Monday and Thursday afternoons. Volunteers age 18+ are welcome if you have a car and are willing to lift items up to 25 lbs. Those under 16 can help with their parent’s supervision. For more info., please email Dave Edwards at [email protected] or call 202.425.7841. Please visitwww.projectfooddmv.org and www.facebook.com/projectfooddmv for more information.

Garden lovers! SERVE in Manassas needs volunteers to assist with the upkeep of a meditation garden created for staff, clients, and volunteers. Volunteers will water, weed, and remove trash as well as give tables and benches a quick wipe down. Volunteers must be at least 16 years to volunteer independently; volunteers under 16 can volunteer with a parent. You’ll feel great as you spend an hour sprucing up a space that will provide for reflection and relaxation! Please email[email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

