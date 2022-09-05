1 dies after 2 shot during police drug investigation in Dale City

On Sunday, September 4, one of the men shot during the multi-agency narcotics task force operation in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Dale City on Thursday, September 1, died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The second individual, identified as a 30-year-old man, remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The investigation into the shooting continues to be led by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Additional details surrounding the incident will be released as information becomes available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the police. The investigation continues.

The deceased was identified as Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge.