Lions give $6,200 to Empowerhouse after fire

Aquia Harbour Host Lions President Joe Miller and Treasurer Christ Scott presented a $6,200 check to the domestic violence shelter, Empowerhouse.

The funds will support the Fredericksburg-based non-profit following a fire at the shelter.

The Aquia Harbour Host Lions club donated $2,000 and received a matching grant of $2,000 from the Lions of Virginia Foundation.

When the Aquia Harbour Host Lions posted on social media what they were raising donations for, another $2,200 of donations were received from AHHLC members and the community.

The club also collected much-needed supplies needed after the fire.

Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence changed its name to Empowerhouse, continuing its mission of supporting domestic violence survivors. According to its mission statement, Empowerhouse empowers survivors and their children to believe in themselves and build new lives filled with dignity, respect, safety, and hope.

The Aquia Host Lions Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Meetings begin with a social at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:18 p.m. Club meets at Aquia Harbour Country Club, 204 Bow Cove in Stafford.