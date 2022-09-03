Burned-out car found near Quantico connected to I-495 shooting

Police found a car believed to be involved in a shooting on the Capital Beltway we first told you about earlier this week, burned out near Quantico.

Shortly before 4 a.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, the Prince William police Department said fire and rescue crews found a car ablaze in a wooded area of Prince William Forest Park, off Joplin Road near Quantico Marine Corps Base.

After the fire was extinguished, police confirmed the vehicle, a 2010 Honda Civic, was the car the Virginia State Police had been looking for since August 25, 2022. State police arson investigators responded to the scene and are processing the vehicle for evidence, said a department spokeswoman.

The shooting incident began at 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, August 25. Virginia State Police were notified by an individual calling in to say that his vehicle was shot at by the driver of the blue Honda Civic as both vehicles were traveling north on I-495 near Exit 52B for Route 236/Little River Turnpike East in Fairfax County.

The Honda Civic took the exit and then stopped off on the shoulder of the exit ramp. The other vehicle pulled in behind the Honda, at which time the adult male driver of the Honda stepped out of his vehicle and fired several rounds at the other vehicle.

The Honda’s driver then jumped back into his car and sped away. Neither the other vehicle nor driver was struck during the shootings.

Anyone who may have been in the area who recalls seeing suspicious activities and/or vehicles near/in Prince William Forest Park and/or Joplin Road between 3 and 4 a.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 703-803-0026 or emailing [email protected].