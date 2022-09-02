Most-read Potomac Local News stories of the week: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

I’ve always heard Labor Day described as summer’s last gasp. That assessment is hardly accurate.

Those of you that have lived around here know our growing season ends in early October, with the arrival of crisp mornings, warm days, and cool nights.

Even though the calendar says it’s over, there are still many more warm days to come. I hope you do something fun over the holiday weekend.

Here’s a snapshot of the most-read stories on Potomac Local News this week.

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