The Prince William County Department of Transportation will seek feedback from residents about a $53.3 million, seven-story parking garage in Woodbridge.

The county will hold a Design Public Hearing in the Prince William County Board Chambers at the McCoart Building at 2 p.m., Sept. 20, 2022, where they can learn more about the plan to build 1,400 spaces on a county-owned property that was once earmarked for the construction of Minor League Baseball stadium for the Potomac Nationals, at 2501 Opitz Boulevard, across from Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.

The towering project will also include off-site roadway and pedestrian improvements to facilitate access to and from the garage. Plans for the new garage are on the county’s website.

Transurban, the I-95 E-ZPass lanes operators, will build a new access ramp from the lanes to Opitz Boulevard to provide better access to the parking tower.

In March, Prince William County leaders awarded The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company a design-build contract to build the garage. The construction cost has increased by about $16 million since planners first envisioned the project in 2017.

The parking tower will replace commuter parking spaces used by commuters at Potomac Mills mall until 2011. The mall stopped allowing commuters to park and built several restaurants, like The Cheesecake Factory. The lot will also relieve capacity at commuter lots on Routes 1 and Route 234 and Prince William Parkway and Horner Road, near Interstate 95.

County transportation officials told us in March that it’s too soon to say when the new garage will open.

In 2018, a deal to build a new baseball stadium for the Potomac Nationals at the site where the garage will sit fell through when the Board of County Supervisors opted not to back the stadium project with public funds. The decision resulted in the team moving from Woodbridge, where it had played since 1983, to a new stadium in Fredericksburg.