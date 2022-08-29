3 shooting incidents investigated in Prince William County

Police in Prince William County investigated three shootings over the weekend.

Police tell us:

Shooting Investigation – On August 28 at 4:10PM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that reportedly occurred in the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that day. Officers were initially called to an area hospital where a 46-year-old man was being treated at the facility for non-life threatening gunshot wound. While investigating, officers were informed a second gunshot wound victim, a 22-year-old man, who was also being treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital. The investigation revealed a group of individuals, including the victims, were in the above area when multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle towards the group, striking both victims. The light-colored sedan immediately fled the area. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway.

Shooting Investigation – On August 27 at 11:01PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15200 block of Lodge Ter. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving at the residence, officers located a man suffering from significant unknown injuries. The officers provided immediate first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived and flew the man to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. The investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was beginning to drive away from the residence when shots were fired. The driver of the vehicle attempted to quickly leave the area and struck a 24-year- old man who was outside of the residence. The driver continued driving and stopped shortly after at a local business where he contacted the police. No shooting injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway near the above area. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On August 27 at 9:32AM, officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that occurred at a residence located in the 4000 block of Jasper Lp. in Dumfries (22025) on August 26. The investigation revealed the homeowner heard a loud noise at approximately 12:23AM. After checking the home, no damage was initially observed. The following day, the resident observed a bullet hole in the television inside the living room. The investigation revealed that a round was fired from outside and entered the home through the exterior wall before lodging in the television. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.