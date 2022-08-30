Letter to the Editor: Imam at Masroor Mosque welcomes new Imam

“I am here to serve. I will serve all without any discrimination,” are the words of Imam Shamshad Nasir, who is the new Imam at Masroor Mosque, at 5640 Hoadly Road near Dale City.

On August 15, the congregation formally welcomed Imam Shamshad Nasir at a dinner specially organized in his honor.

Speaking at this occasion, Imam Nasir highlighted the need to work collaboratively towards education and spiritual progress. He said, “We have to work together towards these higher goals and let go of petty differences that become an obstacle.”

Imam Nasir is a seasoned missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. He completed a seven-year intensive, multi-lingual missionary training in 1973. As a missionary of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, he has served in Asia, Africa, and various parts of the U.S. for more than 35 years. Before coming to our area, he was serving as a missionary in Detroit.

Imam Nasir is not only a learned scholar but also a potent speaker and has been a regular contributor to various publications through his writings.

He is known for his work in humanitarian and civic outreach to build bridges and promote interfaith harmony and understanding through peace symposiums and dialogue. Anyone interested to learn about his work, Masroor Mosque, or the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community may reach out to him at (909) 636-8332 or via email at [email protected].

Shehla Ahmad

Manassas

