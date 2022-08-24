Opinion: Prince William Supervisors are like kids at the candy counter

The steady decay of our county is staggering. It is not happening gradually, but by one gaping cavity after another.

The imminent approval of Devlin Technology Park, a site formerly planned for housing that morphed into yet another power-sucking eyesore, will bring the total capacity of data centers operating or planned in Prince William County to nearly 50 million square feet.

That doubles the current capacity of neighboring Loudoun county, and exceeds the 48 million a recent study projected to be the maximum demand for the next twenty years.

How much candy do the kids running your government plan to gorge on? They’re hoping for an early Halloween. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ timeline for the dreaded Prince William Digital Gateway could shove another 27.6 million square feet sugar-high down the county’s throat by early fall.

This mindless candy crush is happening while the bellwether in Loudoun County is flashing warning signs. Not only are they facing budget shortfalls from their over-dependence on data center revenue, but Dominion Power is saying over-development has run them out of electricity.

Meanwhile, Prince William’s Absence of Planning Office has not even estimated the electrical infrastructure required for all their new toys. Batteries are not included.

When is Prince William going to wake up?

The ground is shifting beneath our feet as your Supervisors make a succession of irresponsible choices. Pretty soon your electric bill and your tax bill will be subsidizing big tech behemoths who will be calling the shots. Hold your elected officials accountable now while they’re still running things.

Bill Wright

Gainesville