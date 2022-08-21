Opinion: Stafford should back off and leave traffic decisions up to the pros

Your mission states that you wish to “inform” the community about what is happening. Well, your writer’s understanding of the recent removal of Henry “Hank” Scharpenberg from the Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee’s (CTAC) leadership role is flawed and does not reflect the real issue at hand.

Had the reporter and the Stafford Board of Supervisors members who called for his ill-considered removal and ultimately yanked Mr. Scharpenberg from his leadership role of CTAC had attended more than one meeting, they would have understood the issues this group faces, works hard on, and discussed at length all year long.

All the newspaper provided in this instance was a political grandstanding platform for ambitious local politicians who selected a “near and dear” topic of their constituents–transportation. Their actions not only harmed a dedicated public volunteer but all the participants of CTAC, some of whom are, like me, not board members but are vested members of the general public at-large.

I am a transportation advocate for the physically and financially-challenged members of the Central Region. If anyone understands barriers and obstacles, we do.

I’ve had my fill of politicians who ignore or provide small token projects for us and glow with self-satisfaction and say, “Look what we did for you!” They don’t mention the sweetheart deals they make with residential and commercial developers who fail to create ADA-approved sidewalks, install audible signals at road crossings, little or no safe access to public services, transit, and all the other things that allow those who are challenged to access quality of life services and employment.

They don’t provide or allow money to be spent on those things. But, they will stand on the backs of devoted citizens who work to create a viable process to achieve good transportation outcomes.

Transportation is a complex issue that requires many facets and considerations to achieve equal, safe, accessible, affordable, and meaningful access to ALL citizens, not just those with car keys. The real power of that process is given to politicians who vote to allow or remove our advisory options.

The BOS members are basically clueless and have little real understanding of what the public needs. That is why CTAC exists.

Politicians only employ knee-jerk responses when the public is critical of their politicians’ choices. Instead of letting those who know how to get the job done, the BOS picked and chose a hot topic to grab the headlines, not the real issues that needed to be addressed fully and completely by those who do understand its complexities.

As an advocate, I have attended and participated in transportation committees and forums on the federal, state, and community levels for almost 30 years on both coasts in three diverse states. My perception of CTAC is that it is a worthy and effective endeavor.

While I don’t always agree with Mr. Scharpenberg and some of the other members, I do respect their knowledge, leadership, and understanding of the complexities of the topic. The mere fact that he was re-elected to his leadership role by his CTAC peers defines that respect implicitly.

Many of the CTAC board members and advocates like me resent the political intrusion by the Stafford BOS has done to arbitrarily take this action of his removal. It is misguided, unfair, and does not in any way represent the public feeling about what CTAC has achieved in its advisory role.

CTAC has no real power other than suggesting and advising to the local politicians in the Central Region on how they perceive the needs of the community should be met without fanfare, politics, or grandstanding.

So back off!

If you think you can do the job better, which I sincerely doubt, leave us alone to do what our mission calls for to use whatever available resources and options that are reasonable, considered, discussed, fair, and ultimately offered to the local stakeholders for review and to be voted upon. We don’t need the BOS stepping on our work and leadership to create a platform for their political ambitions.

We already have plenty of challenges, barriers, and obstacles to overcome.

Jane Leeds

Fredericksburg