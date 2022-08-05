Flood watch starts 3 p.m., heavy rain, storms expected tonight

According to the National Weather Service, we’re under flood watch beginning at 3 p.m.

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS

EVENING… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…DC and portions of Maryland and Virginia, including the

following areas: the District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne

Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central

and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick MD, Northern

Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest

Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore

and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls

Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene,

King George, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Orange, Prince

William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier,

Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun. * WHEN…From 3 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and may

last into the evening. Any thunderstorms will be capable of

producing very heavy rainfall, with localized totals of two

to four inches possible. Much of the rain may fall within a

one to three hour period, making rapid rises in creeks and

streams possible, as well as flash flooding in urban areas.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Here’s the full forecast:

This Afternoon

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 92. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 73. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.