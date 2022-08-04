OmniRide proposes Reston/Silver Line bus, Manassas schedule changes

OmniRide will hold a series of public hearings to discuss new bus service additions to the Reston area, along the newly-expanded Metro Silver line, and the elimination of one route.

The public meetings will be held on August 15, 16, and 17.

Monday, August 15, 2022, at 5:30 pm

at Manassas Mall Community Room

8300 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109

(use mall entrance near IHOP and turn right for Community Room)

at Manassas Mall Community Room 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109 (use mall entrance near IHOP and turn right for Community Room) Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 6:00 pm

at the OmniRide Transit Center

14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192

at the OmniRide Transit Center 14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 5:30 pm

at the Georgetown South Community Center

9444 Taney Road, #100, Manassas, VA 20110

at the Georgetown South Community Center 9444 Taney Road, #100, Manassas, VA 20110 Comments will be accepted at the public hearings by email or mail no later than August 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. or by [email protected]

OmniRide aims to provide a new bus service to the Reston area. Here are the details:

Route 608-Manassas-Reston: This new commuter service is proposed to operate in the peak direction on weekdays between the Balls Ford Road commuter lot and the Reston area. Areas to be served include the Silver Line Innovation Station, multiple employment sites, and the United States Geological Survey. This route would allow for connections with numerous Fairfax Connector routes to travel into other areas of Fairfax County. Morning service would run every 30 minutes from the Balls Ford Lot between 5:20 am and 8:30 am. Afternoon service would run every 30 minutes from the United States Geological Survey from 3:35 pm until 6:05 pm.

The commuter bus system wants to eliminate bus 601 between the Portsmouth Commuter lot near Manassas and the State and Agriculture departments in Washington, D.C.

Route 601-Manassas-Washington, D.C. Express: This route is proposed to be eliminated. Riders instead would use the Route 611 which would serve the Cushing Road commuter lot and Balls Ford Road commuter lot, utilizing the direct access ramp to the new I-66 express lanes. Additional trips would be added to Route 611 buses to accommodate Route 601 riders.

More trips would be added to the 611 bus to accommodate additional riders.

Route 611-Gainesville-Washington. D.C.: Additional trips are proposed to accommodate Route 601 riders. Route 611 would serve both the Cushing Road and Balls Ford Road commuter lots as the last stops to take advantage of the new I-66 express lanes. Buses would run every 20 minutes between 4:45 am and 8:25 pm. In the afternoon, the first trip would leave DC at 12:10 pm and the last trip would depart at 6:30 pm.

OmniRide proposes changes to bus 602, between Manassas and the Pentagon, to remove the stop at Portsmouth Commuter Lot.

Route 602-Manassas-Pentagon: Route is proposed to no longer serve the Portsmouth commuter lot. Instead, service would operate between the Balls Ford Road commuter lot and the Pentagon using the I-66 express lanes. Additional trips would be added utilizing time savings from the new express lanes. Route 602 buses would run every 30 minutes from the Balls Ford Lot between 4:40 am and 8:10 am. In the afternoon, buses would depart from the Pentagon between 12:45 pm and 7:20 pm.

OmniRide also proposes changes to the local and Metro Express buses that serve the Manassas area:

OmniRide Metro Express Routes Metro Express Route 60: The proposal is to increase service, so buses operate all-day bi-directionally between Manassas and the Tysons Metrorail Station. Direct service to Manassas Mall would be restored. The route also would serve the new Balls Ford Road commuter lot for direct access to the I-66 express lanes. Service would be restored to Route 28 between I-66 and downtown Manassas. The first trip would depart the Hub at 4:08 am to Tysons Corner. The last trip would depart Tysons Corner at 8:18 pm. During peak travel, trips would run every 30 minutes. Metro Express Route 61: Service is proposed to be restructured to operate as a commuter shuttle connecting the University, Limestone, and Cushing commuter lots. Existing bus stops along Linton Hall Road and Devlin Road would be served. The bus also would serve the new Balls Ford Road commuter lot. Buses would run every 45 minutes from the Limestone Lot between 4:15 am and 8:00 am. In the afternoon, buses would start at the Balls Ford Lot at 1:30 pm, with the last trip departing at 8:45 pm. OmniRide Local Routes Route 65 – Manassas North: Core service frequency is proposed to increase so buses run every 45 minutes instead of every 90 minutes. Service would operate in two branches: Route 65N would operate between the western Hub and NOVA-Manassas. Direct access to Manassas Mall would be restored. The Portsmouth commuter lot would be served. Service along Irongate Way would be eliminated. Route 65B would operate between the western Hub and the new Balls Ford Road commuter lot. Buses would serve Manassas Mall and residential communities along Coverstone Drive west of Ashton Avenue. Route 67 – Manassas South/Manassas Park: Service hours are extended to match Route 65N. Euclid Drive would no longer be served by Route 67. Instead, buses would operate along Liberia Avenue to Portner Avenue to Breeden Avenue to Mathis Avenue to Manassas Drive. Route 67 would follow regular routing once on Manassas Drive.

OmniRide also proposes several changes in eastern Prince William County on routes in Dale City. You can click this link to see the proposed changes.

OmniRide provides commuter and local bus services to Prince Wiliam and Stafford counites, and Manassas and Manassas Park cities.