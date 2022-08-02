Greetings, Prince William – Outdoor lovers, we have a terrific opportunity for you! Leopold’s Preserve, located at 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run 20137, needs volunteers to help remove invasive plants from their upland depression swamp on August 6, 9 am-12 pm. No experience is necessary; you’ll get on-the-job training and enjoy the beautiful park! Meet at their parking lot at 16290 Thoroughfare Road, then walk to the project site together. Long sleeves, long pants, sturdy close-toed shoes and gardening gloves are a must. Sunscreen and bug spray are needed, and bring plenty of water. Please visit https://bit.ly/3RjL4eS to sign up. Please contact Marie at [email protected]for more information.

They Served Us – Now You Can Serve Them! Volunteer Prince William needs Volunteer Drivers age 21+ who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouses/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail, and houses of worship. Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record background checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license, and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met, plus make new friends! Please email[email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.



Agape Love in Action (ALIA) is looking for hard-working volunteers age 18+ to help in their food bank located at 9501 Discovery Boulevard, Unit 165, Manassas 20109. Volunteers will move/retrieve cases of canned goods to form organized groupings for recipient clients. Be prepared to lift boxes that may weigh up to 30 pounds. Volunteers are generally needed the last Friday before the last full week of the month. Food distributions to the groups happen the last week of the month. You’ll feel great as you fight hunger by helping local families facing food insecurity! Please email[email protected] to learn more.



The fantastic staff at BEACON needs a Pre-Literacy Teacher for a low-level English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) during their upcoming Fall Session. Students in this class have never been to school before and are starting at the lowest English level, which means they have limited to no communication skills. Teaching experience is preferred, the class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 pm-9 pm. Training provided; mandatory training will be held on August 13. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application by August 1 and must pass a background check. Please email[email protected] to learn more.



BEACON is also in need of Volunteer Tutors age 18+ to teach English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)during their upcoming Fall Session. No experience is necessary; training is provided. Flexible schedule! Mandatory training will be held on August 13. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application by August 1 and must pass a background check. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Brain Injury Services is looking for a friendly volunteer who can spend time with an adult survivor of brain injury while enjoying gardening together at least twice a month. The client lives in Lorton; training is provided. Please email[email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext. 232 to learn more.



Catholic Charities needs ESOL Teachers and Computer Literacy Teachers to teach virtually or in person in Manassas. Teachers are only asked to teach one class period per week but may teach more if desired. Teaching in pairs is allowed for those wishing to teach with a friend or spouse. No experience or foreign language ability is necessary, all materials and training are provided! Please email [email protected] or call 571-208-1572 for more information.



For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs Foster Parents to open their homes and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during, and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. Please contact Kelley at [email protected] or Stephanie at [email protected]. FCS is also looking for individuals and/or groups to coordinate the collection of school supplies for foster youth. Please contact Stephanie at [email protected] to learn more.

Remote Volunteer Opportunity! Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) needs 5 volunteers age 18+ to make phone calls to organizations in Fauquier County which serve persons with disabilities. The purpose of the calls is to obtain the name and email address of a point of contact. IEC wants to connect with organizations in Fauquier to assist with an outreach campaign promoting COVID vaccinations among persons with disabilities. IEC will work with local health districts to provide barrier-free clinics in late fall. Volunteers will be assigned ten organizations to contact; a script is provided. Please email [email protected] or call 571.538.0725 for more information.



Pink Space Theory has several virtual volunteer opportunities for community-minded folks: Community Leadership Advisory Board (1-6 members), Newsletter Coordinator (1 volunteer) and Contributor (1 volunteer), PWC Gives Fundraisers (5+ volunteers), and Development Engagement Coordinators (2+ volunteers). Please email Michelle at[email protected] to learn more.



Saved Hands Foundation needs 10-12 volunteers age 18+ to support their Community Health Fair on August 13, 1 pm-3 pm at VFW Post 1503, 14631 Minnieville Road, Dale City 22193. Duties include handing out school supplies/backpacks, operating registration tables, and crowd control. You’ll stay busy and feel great as you support the community and help kids get a good start to the new school year! Please email [email protected] (put “Health Fair” in the subject line) to learn how you can help.



Garden lovers! SERVE in Manassas needs volunteers to assist with the upkeep of a meditation garden created for staff, clients and volunteers. Volunteers will water, weed, and remove trash as well as give tables and benches a quick wipe down. Volunteers must be at least 16 years to volunteer independently; volunteers under 16 can volunteer with a parent. You’ll feel great as you spend an hour sprucing up a space that will provide for reflection and relaxation! Please email[email protected] for more information.



Wesley Housing has an affordable housing community in Manassas undergoing renovations and needs a Volunteer Photographer age 21+ to capture “before” and “after” photos of interior units and community spaces. It’s a wonderful way to gain experience and grow one’s portfolio! Please fill out an online form athttps://forms.office.com/r/uAfJHkRLuZ by August 16.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

