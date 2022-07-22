News

Portner Tower foundation uncovered during Annaburg Manor archeological dig

By Rick Horner
Fredericksburg-based Dovetail Cultural Resource Group was hired to conduct an archeological survey of the west lawn of Annaburg Manor.[Photo: Manassas Virginia Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation]

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