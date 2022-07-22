News Portner Tower foundation uncovered during Annaburg Manor archeological dig By Rick Horner Published July 22, 2022 at 1:47PM Fredericksburg-based Dovetail Cultural Resource Group was hired to conduct an archeological survey of the west lawn of Annaburg Manor.[Photo: Manassas Virginia Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Annaburg Manor #Locals Only #Manassas Museum #News #Parks and Rec