Stafford man shoots himself at Fredericksburg Walmart

A man at a Walmart store in Fredericksburg shot himself on Sunday.

City police tell us:

On Sunday, July 17, at 4:30 p.m., Hassan Delgado, 35, of Stafford County, accidentally shot himself at the Walmart located at 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Mr. Delgado was reaching down to pick up a case of water when his firearm discharged one round into his upper right leg. The firearm was in his pants and not in a gun holster.

Delgado was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released shortly after the incident.

The Fredericksburg Police Department charged Mr. Delgado with reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed gun without a permit. He was released on an unsecured bond.