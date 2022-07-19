Call to Action: Volunteer Prince William needs Volunteer Drivers aged 21+

Greetings, Prince William – You can thank our veterans by providing rides! Volunteer Prince William needs Volunteer Drivers aged 21+ who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail, and houses of worship. Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record background checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license, and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met, plus make new friends! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.

Do you love office work? ACTS is looking for Data Entry Volunteers age 18+ for their Hunger Prevention Center, Domestic Violence, and Utility Assistance departments. The opportunity is in their offices on weekdays only. Volunteers must pass a background check and must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (booster not required). Volunteers should be computer literate and with quick and accurate typing skills. Please visit https://actspwc.org/volunteer#How to fill out an online volunteer application. Please email [email protected] for more information.



The fantastic staff at BEACON needs a Pre-Literacy Teacher for a low-level English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) during their upcoming Fall Session. Students in this class have never been to school before and are starting at the lowest English level, which means they have limited to no communication skills. Teaching experience is preferred, the class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7pm-9 pm. Training provided; mandatory training will be held on August 13. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application by August 1 and must pass a background check. Please email[email protected] to learn more.



BEACON is also in need of Volunteer Tutors age 18+ to teach English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)during their upcoming Fall Session. No experience is necessary; training is provided. Flexible schedule! Mandatory training will be held on August 13. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application by August 1 and must pass a background check. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers aged 18+ to help tutor students on an ongoing basis. Their VA Refugee Student Achievement Project (VRSAP) program supports children for up to five years after arrival and assists refugee students in target areas so that they will be successful in school. Tutors assist children with tutoring, school supplies, computers, referrals for counseling, academic services, testing, and other needs. Volunteers must pass a background check and go through the required training. Please visit https://bit.ly/3uBxVnP to sign up, email [email protected] to learn more.



Catholic Charities is also in need of ESOL Teachers and Computer Literacy Teachers to teach virtually or in person in Manassas. Teachers are only asked to teach one class period per week but may teach more if desired. Teaching in pairs allows those wishing to teach with a friend or spouse. No experience or foreign language ability is necessary. All materials and training are provided! Please email [email protected] or call 571-208-1572 for more information.



You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff is holding a VirtualInformation Session on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 pm-7 pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call (703) 330-8145 to receive the link to the meeting.



For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs Foster Parents to open their homes and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during, and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time is homes for youth ages 10-17. Please contact Kelley at [email protected] or Stephanie at [email protected]. FCS is also looking for individuals and/or groups to coordinate the collection of school supplies for foster youth. Please contact Stephanie at [email protected] to learn more.



If you love the outdoors, we have a terrific opportunity for you! Leopold’s Preserve, located at 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run 20137 needs volunteers to help remove invasive plants from their upland depression swamp August 6, 9am-12pm. No experience necessary, you’ll get on-the-job training and enjoy the beautiful park! Volunteers will meet at their parking lot at 16290 Thoroughfare Road and then walk together to the project site. Long sleeves, long pants, sturdy close-toed shoes, and gardening gloves are a must. Sunscreen and bug spray are needed, and bring plenty of water. Please visit https://bit.ly/3RjL4eS to sign up. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.



How I Spent My Summer Vacation: “I Was a Food Rescue Hero!” Prince William Food Rescue needs Food Rescue Heroes to pick up and deliver food – it’s easy! Simply visit your smartphone app store to download the Northern Virginia Food Rescue app, set up your profile, and you’re ready to save food from the dumpsters! Have the kids ride along and put those youthful muscles to work carrying boxes of food that might otherwise get trashed to food assistance programs that will feed food insecure families! What a cool way to spend summer! Please email [email protected] to learn more.



Saved Hands Foundation needs 10-12 volunteers age 18+ to support their Community Health Fair August 13, 1 pm-3 pm at VFW Post 1503, 14631 Minnieville Road, Dale City 22193. Duties include handing out school supplies/backpacks, operating registration tables, and crowd control. You’ll stay busy and feel great as you support the community and help kids get a good start to the new school year! Please email [email protected] (put “Health Fair” in the subject line) to learn how you can help.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

