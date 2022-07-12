News Supervisors seek shelter after learning the cost of planned bus stop at Stafford Government Center By Rick Horner Published July 12, 2022 at 11:00AM A Fredericksburg Regional Transit bus serves a bus stop at the Stafford County Courthouse. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News