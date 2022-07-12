News

Supervisors seek shelter after learning the cost of planned bus stop at Stafford Government Center

By Rick Horner
A Fredericksburg Regional Transit bus serves a bus stop at the Stafford County Courthouse. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News]

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