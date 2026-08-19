News Links: New Flock Cameras in Prince William, Manassas Rigging Deal and I-95 Expansion Plans

Prince William County prepares to activate additional license plate readers amid privacy questions, a Manassas rigging company joins a growing Loudoun-based firm, and VDOT advances plans to significantly expand the I-95 express lanes while nearby court and campus cases continue to unfold.

Eight New Flock Cameras Set to Launch in Prince William County Amid Privacy Concerns

According to Fox 5 DC, eight new Flock license plate reader cameras will become operational in Dumfries during the first week of September, expanding the network already operating across Prince William County. Five of the cameras have been installed and three more are scheduled before the system goes live. The $35,000 project was funded by a grant. Countywide, 28 Flock cameras are currently in use. Local officials say the technology helps identify stolen vehicles, locate missing or endangered people, and support investigations while improving coordination with neighboring agencies along Route 1 and Interstate 95.

Dumfries Police Chief Vernon Gaylen Jr. said strict policies limit the cameras to official police business, with violations potentially leading to termination or criminal charges. The ACLU has raised concerns about data retention, sharing practices and the overall scope of surveillance, noting that less than 1 percent of vehicles scanned by Flock systems nationwide are connected to a crime.

JK Technology Services Acquires Manassas-Based 360 Rigging

According to InsideNoVa, JK Technology Services, a subsidiary of Loudoun County-based JK Moving, has acquired Manassas firm 360 Rigging, which specializes in crane, rigging and related support services for the technology industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Company officials said the purchase strengthens JK Technology Services’ regional and national capabilities in the growing tech sector, particularly for high-stakes data center and equipment deployments.

360 Rigging’s certified team will join JK’s crane and rigging operations under Dewey Snavely, while 360 CEO Jeremy Hawkins will work alongside him. JK Moving Services President David Cox said the addition positions the company to deliver end-to-end specialized services as Northern Virginia continues to expand its data center footprint. JK Technology Services, owned by Chuck Kuhn, has grown threefold this year.

VDOT Proposes Major Expansion of I-95 Express Lanes

According to The Free Lance-Star, the Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting a National Environmental Policy Act study on a proposal to add roughly 45 linear miles of new Interstate 95 express lanes, including a 10-mile southern extension from the current terminus near U.S. 17 in Stafford County to Spotsylvania Parkway. The plan would also convert the existing reversible express lanes to permanent 24/7 bidirectional use, eliminating the daily direction switches. Australia-based Transurban, which operates the system, has signed a development framework agreement with VDOT to evaluate the project.

Officials say the expansion would add about 120 new lane miles and increase the express lanes’ capacity by approximately 140 percent. The proposal is scheduled for discussion at Monday’s Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee meeting. FAMPO has raised concerns about potential traffic impacts on east-west arterials such as U.S. 17 and Route 3 while acknowledging expected improvements on I-95 and U.S. 1.

Judge Orders Convicted Dog Abuser Irina Barrett Back to Jail

According to Prince William Times, Fauquier County Chief Judge Douglas Fleming on Aug. 13 ordered former Broad Run dog breeder Irina Barrett back to jail for 11 months and 23 days after finding she violated the terms of her release by failing to make meaningful payments on the $1.5 million she owes in restitution to the Fauquier SPCA. Barrett, 47, was convicted in 2023 of 60 misdemeanor animal abuse and neglect charges stemming from more than 70 dogs seized from her home; she had been sentenced to 360 days but released with conditions that included $1,000 monthly payments toward the shelter’s costs. She has paid only $120 total since February.

Assistant Attorney General Sarah Hornberger argued Barrett was not paying as much as she could, noting she continues to rent an apartment in Fairfax County while owning homes in Fauquier County and West Virginia that she is barred from occupying. Fleming restarted Barrett’s five-year supervised probation clock and stated he views restitution the same way he views child support. Fauquier SPCA Executive Director Devon Settle said the organization never expected to recover the full amount and simply sought accountability.

VSU Student Charged After Campus Shooting Suspect Found Hiding in Her Dorm Closet

According to NBC Washington, a 19-year-old Virginia State University student from Glen Burnie, Maryland, has been charged after a shooting suspect was found hiding in her dormitory closet. Ja’niah Johnson turned herself in to Chesterfield County police on Wednesday on a misdemeanor warrant for obstruction as an accessory after the fact and was released on her own recognizance. The suspect, Camron Harris of Henrico County, who is not a VSU student, faces eight felony charges including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The early Saturday shooting near the Quad Annexes injured five people ranging in age from 17 to 23. A 21-year-old remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while a 20-year-old student has been released from the hospital. Authorities have not released a motive or additional details about any connection between Johnson and Harris. The campus lockdown was lifted the same day, and classes were scheduled to resume Monday as the university continues to monitor the situation.

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