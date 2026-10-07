Supervisors award $200,000 for foundation and soil repairs at seven properties

Prince William County is getting into the home repair business. Supervisors on Tuesday awarded $200,000 under the county’s new Foundation and Soil Management Program to seven eligible projects.

The Board of County Supervisors approved a prorated distribution of the $200,000 pot. Staff had received applications from May 1 to June 15. Of those, seven met the rules. The full cost of the eligible work was $356,831; the board had only $200,000 available, so each award was reduced based on ranking and requested amount.

Under the rules now in place, the money is a one-time reimbursement after the work is done. Here are the seven awards, with year built from Prince William County Real Estate Assessments records:

Address District Year Built Requested Awarded 2239 Potomac Club Pkwy, Woodbridge Woodbridge — (HOA common area) $100,000 $67,900 2501 Eastbourne Dr, Woodbridge Woodbridge 2009 $100,000 $52,811 16009 Hayes Ln, Woodbridge Woodbridge — (HOA buffer land) $100,000 $50,297 5755 Moonbeam Dr, Woodbridge Coles 1998 $25,000 $14,460 15028 Fells Bridge Pl, Haymarket Gainesville 2002 $13,172 $8,116 6864 Sigfield Ct, Manassas Coles 2001 $8,753 $3,302 4910 Lanyard Ln, Woodbridge Occoquan 1987 $9,906 $3,114 Total $356,831 $200,000

Four of the five residential properties with a recorded year built were constructed in 1998 or later. The fifth, on Lanyard Lane, dates to 1987.

The two largest awards went to HOA-owned parcels rather than individual houses. 2239 Potomac Club Parkway is listed as open space / common area owned by the Park Square Condos at Potomac Club association, and 16009 Hayes Lane is HOA buffer land in the Newport Estates neighborhood adjacent to Leesylvania State Park.

Projects were ranked on three factors. Severity of the damage and its impact could earn up to 15 points. How viable and cost-effective the proposed fix was could earn up to 10. How ready the owner was to start work could earn up to 5. The top possible score was 30 points.

Single-family homes can receive no more than $25,000. A homeowners association or common-interest community can receive up to $100,000, or half the cost, for work on common property.

The program was created by ordinance the board adopted Dec. 16, 2025, after the General Assembly authorized localities to set up such funds. Administrative procedures were published April 15, 2026. Most applications that did not qualify failed the age test: the program is limited to homes between 10 and 40 years old.

Former Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who now represents the Woodbridge area in the Virginia House of Delegates, pushed the idea. Supervisor Jeannie LaCroix has taken the lead on seeing the first awards through. Ricky O’Connor of the Department of Development Services and Lucas Heisman of the Department of Public Works presented the list.

Supervisors approved the awards after questions about the scoring, the age limit, and how the money would be divided. No one spoke against the program.

The $200,000 was one-time funding. Staff said continuation of the program will require annual funding, which may be included in a future proposed budget. The board did not set a date or a dollar amount for any future round.

The program is separate from other county housing and repair efforts. It is limited to foundation and soil work on eligible properties, scored and capped as described above, and paid as a reimbursement rather than an up-front grant.