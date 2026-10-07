Fredericksburg schools meet special education requirements for third year, but SOL scores lag region

Fredericksburg City Schools has met Virginia’s special education requirements for the third consecutive year, but recently released Standards of Learning scores show the division still trails neighboring jurisdictions in every subject and that students with disabilities continue to post substantially lower pass rates.

Director of Student Services Maris Wyatt presented the Virginia Department of Education’s local determination at the School Board’s regular meeting on Oct. 5. The determination, which lags one year behind the reporting period, rates divisions as Meets Requirements, Needs Assistance, Needs Intervention, or Needs Substantial Intervention based on a mix of compliance and student outcome indicators.

The division moved from Needs Intervention with a 50% overall score in 2022 to Needs Assistance in 2023, then reached Meets Requirements in 2024. It has now held Meets Requirements for three consecutive years with an 85% overall score.

Graduation outcomes for students with disabilities improved, with the share earning a standard or advanced studies diploma rising from 60% to 68%. Compliance climbed from 39% in 2021 to 95% this year. Statewide assessment participation rose from 36% in 2022 to 97%.

Wyatt said the gains reflect the work of special education teachers, related service providers, administrators, and central office staff. She identified two priorities: accelerating academic outcomes in reading and math, and reaching 100% compliance on Indicator 11, the 65-day eligibility timeline that starts after a team decides to evaluate a student.

Board members praised the sustained improvement. The report was an information item; the board took no vote.

SOL results show the academic gap

The 2025-2026 SOL pass rates, released by the Virginia Department of Education in late August, give a clearer picture of the academic outcomes the division is working to improve.

For all students, Fredericksburg posted:

Reading: 60% (up 1 point from 2024-25)

Mathematics: 52% (up 4 points)

Science: 56% (up 5 points)

History and Social Sciences: 53% (up 13 points)

Writing: 18% (up 9 points from a low base)

The division was one of only 10 statewide to post roughly a 5-point gain in math and was named an exemplar by the state for its math and reading improvement. Still, the rates remain well below statewide averages.

Students with disabilities scored substantially lower:

Reading: 30%

Mathematics: 29%

Science: 26%

History and Social Sciences: 25%

Regional comparison

Fredericksburg trails the surrounding divisions in every subject for all students:

Division Reading Math Science History/SS Fredericksburg City 60% 52% 56% 53% Stafford County 74% 72% 69% 69% King George County 74% 72% 71% 68% Spotsylvania County 69% 66% 63% 64% Caroline County 67% 58% 64% 56%

Stafford and King George lead the group. Spotsylvania is next. Caroline is closer to Fredericksburg but still ahead in most subjects. Fredericksburg recorded the largest year-over-year gains among the five in history/social sciences, math, and science.

The special education determination and the SOL results together show a division that has strengthened compliance and participation while still working to close academic gaps for students with disabilities. Wyatt told the board the goal is not simply to maintain compliance but to improve educational outcomes for every student with a disability.

Members present at the Oct. 5 meeting included Chair Kathleen Pomeroy, Vice Chair Molly McFadden, Stanley Jones, Anne Langdon, Malvina Rollins Kay, and Andrew Wolfenbarger. Superintendent Dr. Marceline Catlett was also present.