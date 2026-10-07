Stafford Schools breaks ground on Edward E. Drew, Jr. Middle School rebuild

Stafford County Public Schools broke ground Tuesday on the replacement for Edward E. Drew, Jr. Middle School at the Oak Knoll Farm site near Clift Farm Road and Leeland Road.

The new building is planned for about 1,100 students and is scheduled to open in August 2028. The current school, built in 1951, has a capacity of 650. Principal Amy Ivory and Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith spoke at the ceremony. Students from the Drew band and chorus also performed.

The project is part of the division’s capital plan and includes athletic fields. Middle school boundaries are being redrawn ahead of the 2028 opening.