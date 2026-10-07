Stafford

Stafford Schools breaks ground on Edward E. Drew, Jr. Middle School rebuild

By PLN News
Officials break ground on the replacement for Edward E. Drew, Jr. Middle School.
Officials break ground on the replacement for Edward E. Drew, Jr. Middle School. Credit Stafford County Public Schools.

Stafford County Public Schools broke ground Tuesday on the replacement for Edward E. Drew, Jr. Middle School at the Oak Knoll Farm site near Clift Farm Road and Leeland Road.

The new building is planned for about 1,100 students and is scheduled to open in August 2028. The current school, built in 1951, has a capacity of 650. Principal Amy Ivory and Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith spoke at the ceremony. Students from the Drew band and chorus also performed.

The project is part of the division’s capital plan and includes athletic fields. Middle school boundaries are being redrawn ahead of the 2028 opening.

Officials and staff at the groundbreaking.
Officials and staff at the groundbreaking. Credit Stafford County Public Schools.
Participants at the ceremony.
Participants at the ceremony. Credit Stafford County Public Schools.
Cheerleaders at the site.
Cheerleaders at the site. Credit Stafford County Public Schools.
Stafford Schools Superintendent Daniel W. Smith speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Stafford Schools Superintendent Daniel W. Smith speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony. Credit Stafford County Public Schools.
Color guard during the ceremony.
Color guard during the ceremony. Credit Stafford County Public Schools.
Students take part in the groundbreaking.
Students take part in the groundbreaking. Credit Stafford County Public Schools.

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