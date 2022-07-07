Vacant house catches fire in Woodbridge; Neighbor calls 911

[Updated 10 a.m.] This morning at 3:24 a.m., units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Tuscany Court in Lake Ridge for a resident reporting his neighbor’s house on fire.

Lightning from a passing storm caused the blaze, said Prince William County fire marshal Matt Smolksy.

Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the structure. The home sustained extensive damage. The occupants were not at home at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The structure was declared unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene determining the cause of the blaze.