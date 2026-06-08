Manassas Builds New Sudley Road Roundabout

Construction is underway on the new Sudley Road Roundabout at the intersection of Centreville Road, Sudley Road and Prescott Avenue.

The City of Manassas is replacing the existing signalized intersection with a two-lane modern roundabout. The project aims to improve traffic flow, enhance safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, and create an attractive gateway to Historic Downtown Manassas.

Planned improvements include connected sidewalks, pedestrian refuge islands, raised medians, and other safety features. The roundabout is designed to reduce congestion, lower vehicle speeds, decrease idling emissions, and eliminate the existing span-wire traffic signal. Roundabouts like this typically reduce overall crashes by about 35 percent, injury crashes by 76 percent, and pedestrian crashes by 46 percent.

The project was introduced to the City’s Capital Improvement Program in 2019. Preliminary engineering began in 2020, with additional feasibility studies in 2022 and right-of-way acquisition starting in 2025. It is funded through a combination of Northern Virginia Transportation Authority regional revenues and local funds totaling approximately $5.07 million. Construction started in June 2026 and is expected to continue through summer 2027.

Drivers should plan for delays and changing traffic patterns during construction. For the latest plans, renderings and updates, visit the City of Manassas project page at manassasva.gov/sudley-roundabout.