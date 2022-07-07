Man, 18 charged in Dale City homicide near Safeway store

An 18-year-old man is in custody after David Madison Fowler, III was found shot to death in Dale City.

On July 6, Prince William County detectives arrested a suspect concerning the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man, which occurred at the Cheshire Station Plaza located in the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza in Dale City on June 14.

During the investigation, detectives identified one of the men at the shooting and obtained warrants for his arrest. On July 6, the accused turned himself into police without incident.

Detectives continue asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police. The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify the other suspects involved in the shooting.

Angel Alfonso Morales Flores, 18, of 4342 Granby Road in Woodbridge, is charged with felony homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to violate the drug control act. His court Date is pending, and he was held without bond.