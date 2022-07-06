Police close road-rage case involving gun brandishing

On July 2, officers concluded the investigation into the brandishing that was reported to have occurred near the intersection of Dumfries and Spriggs roads near Manassas on April 19.

On April 19, the victim, an 18- year-old man, told police that he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a red Chevy Impala while driving on Dumfries Road. The two vehicles were next to each other when the driver of the Impala brandished a firearm, police said.

The suspect quickly drove away, and the victim continued to his destination before contacting the police. At no time were shots fired during the incident.

On May 29, officers obtained an arrest warrant. The suspect was located and taken into custody on July 2 while officers were investigating an unrelated incident.

Isaiah Gershon McGriff, 26, of 1408 Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge charged with brandishing a firearm.