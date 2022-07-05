Stafford deputies wrestle pig on Route 1

A loose pig is off the streets in Stafford County.

Sheriff’s deputies found the animal near Stafford Hospital, near Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard at 6:40 a.m.

Authorities took the animal to the county shelter where it’s waiting for its owner to come and pick it up, police said.

“We are happy to report everything is swine. Deputy R.M. Connelly encountered a real road hog this morning, which he initially must have thought was a pigment of his imagination. This Fourth of July is proving to be anything but boaring!” said Stafford County Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz.