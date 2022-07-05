Four men shot outside Manassas-area car wash

On Sunday, July 3, at 11:51 p.m., police were called to the Sams Car Wash parking lot at 8129 Sudley Road near Manassas to investigate a quadruple shooting.

The investigation revealed a large gathering occurred at the location when an argument ensued. During the encounter, multiple gunshots were fired, and those involved fled the scene.

Officers arrived on the scene and located evidence of a shooting. Police also found a man in Nimitz Court and Fairmount Avenue, about a mile from the car wash, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived.

Two other men were driven to an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the hospital and determined the two men were present at the shooting.

A fourth man had also been shot as being at the location at the time of the shooting and had been shot.

Three men were flown to an area trauma center, while the fourth man was taken by ambulance. The men ranged in age from 23 to 26.

At this time, all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said. Detectives are actively investigating the shooting to identify the parties involved. The investigation continues.