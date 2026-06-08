Quantico

Quantico Hosts Marine Embassy Command Change

By Potomac Local News

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico, June 4, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Clifford Magee relinquished command of MCESG to Col. Kevin Kratzer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Federico Marquez)

“Col. Kevin Cratzer, left, the incoming commanding officer, receives the battalion guidon from Col. Clifford Magee, right, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Embassy Security Group during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico,” announced Marine Corps Base Quantico.

“A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.”

The ceremony took place June 4 at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

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