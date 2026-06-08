Quantico Hosts Marine Embassy Command Change

“Col. Kevin Cratzer, left, the incoming commanding officer, receives the battalion guidon from Col. Clifford Magee, right, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Embassy Security Group during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico,” announced Marine Corps Base Quantico.

“A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.”

The ceremony took place June 4 at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

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