Manassas Park Celebrates Class of 2026 Graduates

“Congratulations on this outstanding accomplishment to all of our graduates. You’re destined for success Cougars. Keep making us proud. We know that you’re just getting started!” Manassas Park City Schools announced.

The Manassas Park City Schools held its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 5, for the Class of 2026. Additional photos from the event are available in the linked Facebook post.

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